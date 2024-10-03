Dam Neck Annex CPO Selects compete in cadence and guidon competition in the pouring rain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Norfolk, Va. (September 18, 2024) Chief Petty Officer Selectees assigned to various tenant commands onboard NAS Oceana-Dam Neck Annex compete in a cadence and guidon competition amid pouring rain and foul weather. The event was part of the annual CPO Heritage Days Event hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. The three day event is the largest and longest running CPO training event for newly selected Chief Petty Officers in the Hampton Roads, Virginia region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).