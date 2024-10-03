XVIII Airborne Corps Hurricane Helene Relief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to the 20th Engineer Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps and 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division assess possible routes for relief effort after Hurricane Helene in Fairview, North Carolina, Oct. 5, 2024. The XVIII Airborne Corps are working side-by-side with state and local officials to ensure that critical supplies and support are delivered to our fellow North Carolinians. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alison Strout)