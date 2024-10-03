Soldiers assigned to the 20th Engineer Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps and 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division assess possible routes for relief effort after Hurricane Helene in Fairview, North Carolina, Oct. 5, 2024. The XVIII Airborne Corps are working side-by-side with state and local officials to ensure that critical supplies and support are delivered to our fellow North Carolinians. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alison Strout)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2024 10:44
|Photo ID:
|8680708
|VIRIN:
|241005-A-PY967-1143
|Resolution:
|6891x4596
|Size:
|23.63 MB
|Location:
|FAIRVIEW, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Hurricane Helene Relief [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.