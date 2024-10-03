XVIII Airborne Corps Hurricane Helene Relief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to the 20th Engineer Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps and 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, conduct route reconaissance while assessing damage from Hurricane Helene in Fairview, North Carolina, Oct. 5, 2024. The XVIII Airborne Corps mobilized more than 200 Soldiers from the 20th Engineer Brigade with equipment to support route clearance operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alison Strout)