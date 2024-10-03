XVIII Airborne Corps Hurricane Helene Relief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to the 20th Engineer Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps and 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division work with Louisina State Police during relief efforts from Hurricane Helene in Fairview, North Carolina, Oct. 5, 2024. XVIII Airborne Corps can provide additional manpower and logisitics capabilities to enable FEMA and other interagency partners to reach the hardest hit areas as quickly as possible. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alison Strout)