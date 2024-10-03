Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    XVIII Airborne Corps Hurricane Helene Relief [Image 3 of 7]

    XVIII Airborne Corps Hurricane Helene Relief

    FAIRVIEW, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    Power lines lean over the road after being damaged from Hurricane Helene in Fairview, North Carolina, Oct. 5, 2024. XVIII Airborne Corps is able to provide additional manpower and logisitics capabilities to enable FEMA and other interagency partners to reach the hardest hit areas as quickly as possible. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alison Strout)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 10:44
    Photo ID: 8680701
    VIRIN: 241005-A-PY967-1097
    Resolution: 6973x4651
    Size: 20.92 MB
    Location: FAIRVIEW, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    #24DODHurricane #U.S.NorthernCommand #USNORTHCOM #FEMA #HurricaneHelene

