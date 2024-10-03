XVIII Airborne Corps Hurricane Helene Relief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Power lines lean over the road after being damaged from Hurricane Helene in Fairview, North Carolina, Oct. 5, 2024. XVIII Airborne Corps is able to provide additional manpower and logisitics capabilities to enable FEMA and other interagency partners to reach the hardest hit areas as quickly as possible. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alison Strout)