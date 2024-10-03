Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    XVIII Airborne Corps Hurricane Helene Relief [Image 2 of 7]

    XVIII Airborne Corps Hurricane Helene Relief

    FAIRVIEW, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    Soldiers assigned to the 20th Engineer Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps and 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, assess damage from Hurricane Helene in Fairview, North Carolina, Oct. 5, 2024. Both units are stationed at Fort Liberty, North Carolina supporting the Hurricane Helene relief. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alison Strout)

    This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Hurricane Helene Relief [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #24DODHurricane #U.S.NorthernCommand #USNORTHCOM #FEMA #HurricaneHelene

