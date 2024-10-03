XVIII Airborne Corps Hurricane Helene Relief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to the 20th Engineer Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps and 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, assess damage from Hurricane Helene in Fairview, North Carolina, Oct. 5, 2024. Both units are stationed at Fort Liberty, North Carolina supporting the Hurricane Helene relief. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alison Strout)