XVIII Airborne Corps Hurricane Helene Relief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to the 20th Engineer Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps and 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division work together to block off damaged roads from Hurricane Helene in Fairview, North Carolina, Oct. 5, 2024. XVIII Airborne Corps will work closely with FEMA and other agencies to assist with recovery and enable the distrbution of much needed supplies to the region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alison Strout)