Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    XVIII Airborne Corps Hurricane Helene Relief [Image 1 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    XVIII Airborne Corps Hurricane Helene Relief

    FAIRVIEW, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    Soldiers assigned to the 20th Engineer Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps and 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division work together to block off damaged roads from Hurricane Helene in Fairview, North Carolina, Oct. 5, 2024. XVIII Airborne Corps will work closely with FEMA and other agencies to assist with recovery and enable the distrbution of much needed supplies to the region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alison Strout)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 10:44
    Photo ID: 8680685
    VIRIN: 241005-A-PY967-1090
    Resolution: 6268x4181
    Size: 19.11 MB
    Location: FAIRVIEW, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Hurricane Helene Relief [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    XVIII Airborne Corps Hurricane Helene Relief
    XVIII Airborne Corps Hurricane Helene Relief
    XVIII Airborne Corps Hurricane Helene Relief
    XVIII Airborne Corps Hurricane Helene Relief
    XVIII Airborne Corps Hurricane Helene Relief
    XVIII Airborne Corps Hurricane Helene Relief
    XVIII Airborne Corps Hurricane Helene Relief

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #24DODHurricane #U.S.NorthernCommand #USNORtHCOM #FEMA #HurricaneHelene

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download