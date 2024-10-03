Theodore Roosevelt Reactor Department Quarters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 2, 2024) U.S. Navy Senior Chief Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) Jacob McGuire, from Paradise, California, passes down information at quarters in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Oct. 2, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ikia Walker)