    Theodore Roosevelt Fuels Daniel Inouye [Image 15 of 24]

    Theodore Roosevelt Fuels Daniel Inouye

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ikia Walker 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 2, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) steady the phone-and-distance line during a fueling-at-sea with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Oct. 2, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ikia Walker)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 04:09
    Photo ID: 8680602
    VIRIN: 241002-N-IW711-1356
    Resolution: 5053x3369
    Size: 903.83 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, Theodore Roosevelt Fuels Daniel Inouye [Image 24 of 24], by PO2 Ikia Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Fleet
    carrier
    Theodore Roosevelt
    Pacific Fleet
    CSG-9
    USINDOPACOM

