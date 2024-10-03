Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SPC Jessica Kwiatkowski - TUS Last Walk

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Antony Martinez 

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”

    U.S. Army Spc. Jessica Kwiatkowski, a Sentinel, assigned to The Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier, from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), conducts her last walk ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, VA., Oct. 4, 2024. Kwiatkowski has served at the Tomb Of the Unknown Soldier since Nov. 2022 and completed over 525 ceremonial walks, 140 guard changes and countless public wreath laying ceremonies. Additionally, Kwiatkowski made history as the first female infantry soldier to earn the Tomb Guard Identification Badge (#715). Kwiatkowski’s family was in attendance for this momentous event in her career. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Antony J. Martinez)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.05.2024 21:41
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    ARLINGTON
    INFANTRY
    US ARMY
    THE OLD GUARD
    TUS

