SPC Jessica Kwiatkowski - TUS Last Walk

U.S. Army Spc. Jessica Kwiatkowski, a Sentinel, assigned to The Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier, from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), conducts her last walk ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, VA., Oct. 4, 2024. Kwiatkowski has served at the Tomb Of the Unknown Soldier since Nov. 2022 and completed over 525 ceremonial walks, 140 guard changes and countless public wreath laying ceremonies. Additionally, Kwiatkowski made history as the first female infantry soldier to earn the Tomb Guard Identification Badge (#715). Kwiatkowski’s family was in attendance for this momentous event in her career. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Antony J. Martinez)