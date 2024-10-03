Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Outreach Specialist Assisting Residents Following Hurricane Helene in Hineville, Georgia [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Outreach Specialist Assisting Residents Following Hurricane Helene in Hineville, Georgia

    HINESVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Robert Kaufmann 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Hineville, Ga. (Oct. 4, 2024) - FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) team members walk to a home that was damaged in Hineville, Georgia. FEMA DSA outreach specialists are going around Liberty County, Georgia, to help those who were affected by Hurricane Helene.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.05.2024 19:41
    Photo ID: 8680370
    VIRIN: 241004-O-RK738-4782
    Resolution: 3000x2002
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: HINESVILLE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Outreach Specialist Assisting Residents Following Hurricane Helene in Hineville, Georgia [Image 3 of 3], by Robert Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Outreach Specialist Assisting Residents Following Hurricane Helene in Walthourville, Georgia
    FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Outreach Specialist Assisting Residents Following Hurricane Helene in Walthourville, Georgia
    FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Outreach Specialist Assisting Residents Following Hurricane Helene in Hineville, Georgia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FEMA
    response
    survivors
    DSA
    HurricaneHelene24
    Liberty County GA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download