FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Outreach Specialist Assisting Residents Following Hurricane Helene in Walthourville, Georgia

Walthourville, Ga. (Oct. 4, 2024) - A FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) outreach specialist speaks to a resident about updating their FEMA registration in Walthourville, Georgia, on Oct. 4. FEMA DSA outreach specialists are going around Liberty County, Georgia, to help those who were affected by Hurricane Helene.