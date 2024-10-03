Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pfc. Contellis Reese, a motor transport operator with the Thomasville-based 1230th Transportation Company, 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, directs traffic into a point of distribution (POD) site in Louisville, Georgia, Oct. 5, 2024. The Georgia National Guard is providing response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Kemarvo Smith)