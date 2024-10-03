A U.S. Border Patrol agent, background center, assists with health care response operations in
west North Carolina Oct. 4, 2024, following Hurrican Helene. CBP Photo
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2024 17:14
|Photo ID:
|8680282
|VIRIN:
|241004-H-DO456-1003
|Resolution:
|1200x1600
|Size:
|560.11 KB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CBP Relief Support for Hurricane Helene [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.