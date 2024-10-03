Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tennessee Army National Guardsmen and volunteers assist in unloading supplies at Elizabethton Airport [Image 7 of 7]

    Tennessee Army National Guardsmen and volunteers assist in unloading supplies at Elizabethton Airport

    ELIZABETHTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Landon Evans 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    Tennessee Army National Guardsmen assigned to the 230th Sustainment Brigade and volunteers lend a helping hand to unload supplies from multiple planes at the Elizabethton Airport, Tennessee, October 5, 2024. This mission was coordinated through the Tennessee Military Department's Joint Emergency Operations Center. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Landon Evans)

