CBP Relief Support for Hurricane Helene

A member of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Special Response Team supports FEMA’s
Urban Search and Rescue operations searching along a river in west North Carolina Oct. 3,
2024, following Hurricane Helene. CBP Photo
Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
Date Posted:
|10.05.2024 17:15
