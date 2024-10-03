Tennessee Army National Guardsmen and volunteers assist in unloading supplies at Elizabethton Airport

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tennessee Army National Guardsmen assigned to the 230th Sustainment Brigade and volunteers lend a helping hand to unload supplies from multiple planes at the Elizabethton Airport, Tennessee, October 5, 2024. This mission was coordinated through the Tennessee Military Department's Joint Emergency Operations Center.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Landon Evans)