New Jersey Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue Team Conducts Operations in Buncombe County Following Hurricane Helene

Buncombe County, N.C. (Oct. 4, 2024) - New Jersey Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue team members conduct operations in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene across Buncombe County on Oct. 4, 2024. Their efforts focus on locating and rescuing individuals stranded or in distress, utilizing specialized training and equipment to navigate the affected areas and provide critical assistance to those in need.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2024 16:33
|Photo ID:
|8680260
|VIRIN:
|241002-O-RP039-4400
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|10.72 MB
|Location:
|BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
