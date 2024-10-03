Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Jersey Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue Team Conducts Operations in Buncombe County Following Hurricane Helene [Image 3 of 5]

    New Jersey Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue Team Conducts Operations in Buncombe County Following Hurricane Helene

    BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Madeleine Cook 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Buncombe County, N.C. (Oct. 4, 2024) - New Jersey Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue team members conduct operations in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene across Buncombe County on Oct. 4, 2024. Their efforts focus on locating and rescuing individuals stranded or in distress, utilizing specialized training and equipment to navigate the affected areas and provide critical assistance to those in need.

    HurricaneHelene24

