    Brig. Gen. Daniel Hibner met with Col. Brad Morgan, Lt. Col. Daniel Tabacchi, 1st Lt. Ke'Shaun Wells, and USACE Water/Wastewater expert Cory Koger, to discuss the next steps for the Power, Debris, and Infrastructure teams in North Carolina.

    Brig. Gen. Daniel Hibner met with Col. Brad Morgan, Lt. Col. Daniel Tabacchi, 1st Lt. Ke’Shaun Wells, and USACE Water/Wastewater expert Cory Koger, to discuss the next steps for the Power, Debris, and Infrastructure teams in North Carolina.

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Photo by Jedidiah Cayton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Brig. Gen. Daniel Hibner met with Col. Brad Morgan, Lt. Col. Daniel Tabacchi, 1st Lt. Ke’Shaun Wells, and USACE Water/Wastewater expert Cory Koger, to discuss the next steps for the Power, Debris, and Infrastructure teams in North Carolina. As our USACE teams continue to grow, they will push further into Western, NC and establish additional workplaces to better posture themselves to help those in need.

    Koger was recognized by both Col. Morgan and Brig. Gen. Hibner for his relentless work ethic and invaluable role he plays on our team.

