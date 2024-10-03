Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Fire Administrator Meets with Buncombe County Firefighters [Image 8 of 10]

    U.S. Fire Administrator Meets with Buncombe County Firefighters

    BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Madeleine Cook 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Buncombe County, N.C. (Oct. 4, 2024) - U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell meets with firefighters at various fire departments throughout Buncombe County, North Carolina, on Oct. 4. These meetings aimed to discuss ongoing initiatives, address concerns and strengthen the coordination between Buncombe County fire departments and the U.S. Fire Administration. Dr. Moore-Merrell gained valuable insights from the firefighters on the ground and expressed her appreciation for their dedicated service to helping the community in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.05.2024 16:08
    Location: BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    HurricaneHelene24

