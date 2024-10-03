U.S. Fire Administrator Meets with Buncombe County Firefighters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Buncombe County, N.C. (Oct. 4, 2024) - U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell meets with firefighters at various fire departments throughout Buncombe County, North Carolina, on Oct. 4. These meetings aimed to discuss ongoing initiatives, address concerns and strengthen the coordination between Buncombe County fire departments and the U.S. Fire Administration. Dr. Moore-Merrell gained valuable insights from the firefighters on the ground and expressed her appreciation for their dedicated service to helping the community in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.