Date Taken: 10.04.2024 Date Posted: 10.05.2024 12:02 Photo ID: 8680003 VIRIN: 241004-A-OI522-1022 Resolution: 2048x1542 Size: 445.53 KB Location: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 249th EN BN PIIT Boss and assistant PIIT Boss reviewing and updating inspection team movements. (249th Soldiers pictured are SSG Koptchak and SSG Hannsz) [Image 3 of 3], by Jedidiah Cayton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.