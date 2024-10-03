HC-130J launches for Hurricane Helene search and rescue

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 79th Rescue Generation Squadron, forward deployed in the 563rd Personnel Recovery Task Force, push a generator for an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee, Oct. 3, 2024, in support of the U.S. Northern Command and Air Forces Northern, Defense Support of Civil Authorities Disaster Relief mission. The HC-130J The HC-130J Combat King II aircraft’s mission is to provide aerial refueling capabilities to search and rescue HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)