    HC-130J launches for Hurricane Helene search and rescue [Image 5 of 5]

    HC-130J launches for Hurricane Helene search and rescue

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 79th Rescue Generation Squadron, forward deployed in the 563rd Personnel Recovery Task Force, push a generator for an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee, Oct. 3, 2024, in support of the U.S. Northern Command and Air Forces Northern, Defense Support of Civil Authorities Disaster Relief mission. The HC-130J The HC-130J Combat King II aircraft’s mission is to provide aerial refueling capabilities to search and rescue HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.05.2024 12:12
    Photo ID: 8680002
    VIRIN: 241003-F-DX569-2250
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 19.09 MB
    Location: MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TENNESSEE, US
    FEMA
    maintainers
    Air Forces Northern
    79th RQS
    79th RGS

