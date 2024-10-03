HC-130J launches for Hurricane Helene search and rescue

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jocelyn Lopez, 79th Rescue Squadron loadmaster, forward deployed in the 563rd Personnel Recovery Task Force, left, checks in with Staff Sgt. Logan Dominguez 563rd Operations Support Squadron weapons and tactics loadmaster, right, at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee, Oct. 3, 2024, in support of the U.S. Northern Command and Air Forces Northern, Defense Support of Civil Authorities Disaster Relief mission. USNORTHCOM’s support of lead federal agencies in the aftermath of a natural disaster remains a core mission that directly bolsters our homeland defense enterprise, while delivering rapid relief to American citizens in times of great need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)