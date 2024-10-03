Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HC-130J launches for Hurricane Helene search and rescue [Image 4 of 5]

    HC-130J launches for Hurricane Helene search and rescue

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jocelyn Lopez, 79th Rescue Squadron loadmaster, forward deployed in the 563rd Personnel Recovery Task Force, left, checks in with Staff Sgt. Logan Dominguez 563rd Operations Support Squadron weapons and tactics loadmaster, right, at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee, Oct. 3, 2024, in support of the U.S. Northern Command and Air Forces Northern, Defense Support of Civil Authorities Disaster Relief mission. USNORTHCOM’s support of lead federal agencies in the aftermath of a natural disaster remains a core mission that directly bolsters our homeland defense enterprise, while delivering rapid relief to American citizens in times of great need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.05.2024 12:12
    Photo ID: 8680001
    VIRIN: 241003-F-DX569-2221
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 9.23 MB
    Location: MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TENNESSEE, US
    This work, HC-130J launches for Hurricane Helene search and rescue [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAR
    DOD
    FEMA
    USNORTHCOM
    563rd Operations Support Squadron

