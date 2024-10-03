Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    249th EN BN, USACE, and EPA using an atlas to find remote locations near Saluda, NC. (249th Soldier pictured is SSG Bylander) [Image 2 of 3]

    249th EN BN, USACE, and EPA using an atlas to find remote locations near Saluda, NC. (249th Soldier pictured is SSG Bylander)

    SALUDA, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Jedidiah Cayton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    249th EN BN, USACE, and EPA using an atlas to find remote locations near Saluda, NC. (249th Soldier pictured is SSG Bylander)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.05.2024 12:02
    Photo ID: 8680000
    VIRIN: 241004-A-OI522-1021
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 503.51 KB
    Location: SALUDA, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 249th EN BN, USACE, and EPA using an atlas to find remote locations near Saluda, NC. (249th Soldier pictured is SSG Bylander) [Image 3 of 3], by Jedidiah Cayton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    249th EN BN Soldier views damage to the YMCA in Black Mountain, NC during a power assessment. (249th Soldier pictured is SSG Bylander)
    249th EN BN, USACE, and EPA using an atlas to find remote locations near Saluda, NC. (249th Soldier pictured is SSG Bylander)
    249th EN BN PIIT Boss and assistant PIIT Boss reviewing and updating inspection team movements. (249th Soldiers pictured are SSG Koptchak and SSG Hannsz)

