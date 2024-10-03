Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Flight Operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet [Image 10 of 20]

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.03.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 3, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailors observe flight operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Oct. 3, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Trentyn Hevener)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.05.2024 09:17
    Photo ID: 8679912
    VIRIN: 241003-N-UH131-1080
    Resolution: 2095x3142
    Size: 756.48 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Flight Operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet [Image 20 of 20], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Fleet
    carrier
    Theodore Roosevelt
    Pacific Fleet
    CSG-9
    USINDOPACOM

