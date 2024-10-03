Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240908-N-AY869-1076 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sep. 8, 2024) Capt. Ryan Leary, deputy commodore destroyer squadron 23, returns salutes to the side boys following a change of command aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), September 8. Cole is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Peña)