Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with the Forest-Park-based, 170th Cyber Protection Team, 221st Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, receive food from members of the Springfield Baptist Church after working at their point of distribution (POD) site during the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Thomson, Georgia, Oct. 4, 2024. The Georgia National Guard has mobilized to provide response and recovery support to areas in the state impacted by Hurricane Helene. At the direction of the Governor and through The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), the Georgia National Guard will continue to partner local, state, and federal entities in this effort. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker)