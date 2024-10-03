Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Don't Mind If I Do

    Don't Mind If I Do

    THOMSON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Capt. Jeffrey Gonzales, a cyber warfare officer with the Forest-Park-based, 170th Cyber Protection Team, 221st Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, receives food from members of the Springfield Baptist Church after working at their point of distribution (POD) site during the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Thomson, Georgia Oct. 4, 2024 The Georgia National Guard has mobilized to provide response and recovery support to areas in the state impacted by Hurricane Helene. At the direction of the Governor and through The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), the Georgia National Guard will continue to partner local, state, and federal entities in this effort. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker)

