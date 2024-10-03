We Need A Plan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Jeffrey Gonzales, a cyber warfare officer with the Forest-Park-based, 170th Cyber Protection Team, 221st Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, speaks with a local volunteer and a Thomson-McDuffie County firefighter about the logistics of receiving loads of emergency meals during the aftermath of Hurricane Helene at Springfield Baptist Church in Thomson, Georgia, Oct. 4, 2024. The Georgia National Guard has mobilized to provide response and recovery support to areas in the state impacted by Hurricane Helene. At the direction of the Governor and through The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), the Georgia National Guard will continue to partner local, state, and federal entities in this effort. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker)