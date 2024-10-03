Forklift Journey

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ron Nickles, the maintenance director of Thomson, Georgia, transports a stack of emergency meals with the assistance of U.S. Army Soldiers with the Rome-based 1160th Transportation Company, 265th Chemical Battalion, 201st Regional Support, Georgia Army National Guard, at a Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) disaster relief supply drop site in Thomson, Georgia, Oct. 4, 2024. The Georgia National Guard has mobilized to provide response and recovery support to areas in the state impacted by Hurricane Helene. At the direction of the Governor and through The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), the Georgia National Guard will continue to partner local, state, and federal entities in this effort. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker)