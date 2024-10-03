I Got It From Here

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ron Nickles, the maintenance director of Thomson, Georgia, forklifts a stack of emergency meals off of a M1074 palletized loading system during the aftermath of Hurricane Helene at a Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) disaster relief supply drop site in Thomson, Georgia, Oct. 4, 2024. The Georgia National Guard has mobilized to provide response and recovery support to areas in the state impacted by Hurricane Helene. At the direction of the Governor and through The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), the Georgia National Guard will continue to partner local, state, and federal entities in this effort. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker)