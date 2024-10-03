Army Spc. Marc Bowie slam dunks during the 2024 Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships held at the Smith Fitness Center at Fort Moore, Georgia from Oct. 4, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 23:42
|Photo ID:
|8679690
|VIRIN:
|241004-D-DB155-1045
|Resolution:
|1200x1800
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Armed Forces Men's and Women's Basketball Championships [Image 11 of 11], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.