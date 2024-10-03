Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Ariel Thomas and Air Force 1st Lt. Kaelin Immel battle for a loose ball during the 2024 Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships held at the Smith Fitness Center at Fort Moore, Georgia from Oct. 4, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)