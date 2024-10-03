Date Taken: 10.02.2024 Date Posted: 10.04.2024 22:05 Photo ID: 8679688 VIRIN: 241002-A-TA290-1009 Resolution: 6351x4234 Size: 4.53 MB Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Col. Brad E. Franklin Receives Award [Image 9 of 9], by Daniel Mayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.