    Col. Brad E. Franklin Receives Award [Image 8 of 9]

    Col. Brad E. Franklin Receives Award

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Daniel Mayberry 

    Medical Readiness Command, Pacific

    Col. Brad E. Franklin, the outgoing commander of Public Health Command-Pacific, speaks after receiving an award. (U.S. Army photograph, Daniel Mayberry)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 22:05
    Photo ID: 8679686
    VIRIN: 241002-A-TA290-1008
    Resolution: 5790x3860
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Brad E. Franklin Receives Award [Image 9 of 9], by Daniel Mayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical

    Award Ceremony

    Public Health

    Veterinary Services

    MEDCOM
    Army Medicine

