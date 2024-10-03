Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Boxer, 15th MEU Welcomes Guests Aboard for S. Korean Armed Forces Day [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Boxer, 15th MEU Welcomes Guests Aboard for S. Korean Armed Forces Day

    BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    10.01.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Carson Carey, a rifleman assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, shows a South Korean boy an M3A1 84 mm multi-role, anti-armor, anti-personnel weapon system during Armed Forces Day ship tours aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) at Naval Base Busan, South Korea, Oct. 1, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 19:48
    Photo ID: 8679595
    VIRIN: 241001-M-LO557-1489
    Resolution: 4825x3860
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: BUSAN, KR
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Boxer, 15th MEU Welcomes Guests Aboard for S. Korean Armed Forces Day [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Boxer, 15th MEU Welcomes Guests Aboard for S. Korean Armed Forces Day
    USS Boxer, 15th MEU Welcomes Guests Aboard for S. Korean Armed Forces Day
    USS Boxer, 15th MEU Welcomes Guests Aboard for S. Korean Armed Forces Day
    USS Boxer, 15th MEU Welcomes Guests Aboard for S. Korean Armed Forces Day
    USS Boxer, 15th MEU Welcomes Guests Aboard for S. Korean Armed Forces Day
    USS Boxer, 15th MEU Welcomes Guests Aboard for S. Korean Armed Forces Day
    USS Boxer, 15th MEU Welcomes Guests Aboard for S. Korean Armed Forces Day
    USS Boxer, 15th MEU Welcomes Guests Aboard for S. Korean Armed Forces Day
    USS Boxer, 15th MEU Welcomes Guests Aboard for S. Korean Armed Forces Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    15th MEU
    ROK-U.S. Alliance
    Armed Forces Day
    Republic of Korea
    South Korean Armed Forces Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download