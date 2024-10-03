USS Boxer, 15th MEU Welcomes Guests Aboard for S. Korean Armed Forces Day

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Carson Carey, a rifleman assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, shows a South Korean boy an M3A1 84 mm multi-role, anti-armor, anti-personnel weapon system during Armed Forces Day ship tours aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) at Naval Base Busan, South Korea, Oct. 1, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 19:48
|Photo ID:
|8679595
|VIRIN:
|241001-M-LO557-1489
|Resolution:
|4825x3860
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|BUSAN, KR
|Web Views:
|20
|Downloads:
|1
