USS Boxer, 15th MEU Welcomes Guests Aboard for S. Korean Armed Forces Day

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Jesse Viera, an MV-22B Osprey pilot assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, a native of Florida, shows South Korean civilians an Osprey cockpit during Armed Forces Day ship tours aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) at Naval Base Busan, South Korea, Oct. 1, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)