Date Taken: 10.03.2024 Date Posted: 10.04.2024 19:00 Photo ID: 8679564 VIRIN: 241003-O-JK025-1040 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.91 MB Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, First Female Hispanic Pilot Shares Her Journey, Suits Up after 40 Years [Image 8 of 8], by Charles Borsos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.