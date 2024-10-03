U.S. Air Force retired Lt. Col. Olga Custodio speaks at the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration on Beale Air Force Base, Sept. 3, 2024. Custodio is the first Hispanic woman to graduate from U.S. Air Force Undergraduate Pilot Training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Charles Borsos)
|10.03.2024
Date Posted: 10.04.2024
|8679563
|241003-O-JK025-1030
|6048x4024
|1.6 MB
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|2
|0
First Female Hispanic Pilot Shares Her Journey, Suits Up after 40 Years
