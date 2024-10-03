Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Female Hispanic Pilot Shares Her Journey, Suits Up after 40 Years [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    First Female Hispanic Pilot Shares Her Journey, Suits Up after 40 Years

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Charles Borsos 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Air Force retired Lt. Col. Olga Custodio speaks at the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration on Beale Air Force Base, Sept. 3, 2024. Custodio is the first Hispanic woman to graduate from U.S. Air Force Undergraduate Pilot Training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Charles Borsos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 19:00
    Photo ID: 8679563
    VIRIN: 241003-O-JK025-1030
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Female Hispanic Pilot Shares Her Journey, Suits Up after 40 Years [Image 8 of 8], by Charles Borsos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First female Hispanic pilot suits up after 40 years
    First female Hispanic pilot suits up after 40 years
    First female Hispanic pilot suits up after 40 years
    First female Hispanic pilot suits up after 40 years
    First female Hispanic pilot suits up after 40 years
    First female Hispanic pilot suits up after 40 years
    First Female Hispanic Pilot Shares Her Journey, Suits Up after 40 Years
    First Female Hispanic Pilot Shares Her Journey, Suits Up after 40 Years

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    First Female Hispanic Pilot Shares Her Journey, Suits Up after 40 Years

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pilot
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Puerto Rican
    Women
    Breaking Barriers
    first-female

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download