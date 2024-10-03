563rd PRTF ready for Hurricane Helene aftermath

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 48th Rescue Squadron practices repelling from an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter in Tennessee, Oct. 2, 2024, in support of the U.S. Northern Command and Air Forces Northern, Defense Support of Civil Authorities Disaster Relief mission. The rescue team from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona forward deployed more than 100 personnel in less than 12 hours to be on alert for rescue and recovery operations of civilians impacted by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)