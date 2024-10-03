Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks visits Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division, Virginia, Oct. 4, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 17:57
|Photo ID:
|8679471
|VIRIN:
|241004-D-FN350-1142
|Resolution:
|7803x5202
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DSD Visits Naval Bases Dahlgren, Indian Head [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.