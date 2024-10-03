Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Provides Supplies to Hurricane Helene Survivors [Image 9 of 9]

    National Guard Provides Supplies to Hurricane Helene Survivors

    AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Patsy Lynch 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Augusta, Ga. - (Oct. 3, 2024) - A National Guard member places ice and water into the car of a Hurricane Helene survivor at the Southgate Plaza in Augusta, Georgia.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
