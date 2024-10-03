Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, train to secure an area for future camp construction on Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, California, on September 25, 2024. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set throughout the Indo-Pacific in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 13:22
|Photo ID:
|8678678
|VIRIN:
|240925-N-BR551-1126
|Resolution:
|4972x3315
|Size:
|8.9 MB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB 4 Seabees Set SAFE [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Justin Rayburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.