    NMCB 4 Seabees Set SAFE [Image 7 of 8]

    NMCB 4 Seabees Set SAFE

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Rayburn 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, train to secure an area for future camp construction on Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, California, on September 25, 2024. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set throughout the Indo-Pacific in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 13:22
    Photo ID: 8678678
    VIRIN: 240925-N-BR551-1126
    Resolution: 4972x3315
    Size: 8.9 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
    Security
    Seabees
    NMCB 4
    Automatic Weapons
    Entrenchment
    Fields of Fire

