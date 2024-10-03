Date Taken: 09.10.2024 Date Posted: 10.04.2024 11:45 Photo ID: 8678415 VIRIN: 240910-F-OY799-1012 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 21.87 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Runway construction at Travis AFB [Image 4 of 4], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.