Runway construction at Travis AFB

A runway construction site at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 10, 2024. Travis AFB’s runway construction project aims to enhance operational capabilities and modernize the installation in support of Air Mobility Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
