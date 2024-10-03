Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Runway construction at Travis AFB [Image 2 of 4]

    Runway construction at Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    A runway construction site at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 10, 2024. Travis AFB’s runway construction project aims to enhance operational capabilities and modernize the installation in support of Air Mobility Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 11:45
    Photo ID: 8678412
    VIRIN: 240910-F-OY799-1008
    Resolution: 7360x4140
    Size: 18.48 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
