Echo Company Crucible

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Crucible at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 3, 2024. The Crucible is a 54-hour culminating event in which the previous 11 weeks of training are put to the test. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Caleb Goodwin)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 11:48
|Photo ID:
|8678362
|VIRIN:
|241003-M-GL456-1792
|Resolution:
|5337x2721
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
