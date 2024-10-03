Echo Company Crucible

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Crucible at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 3, 2024. The Crucible is a 54-hour culminating event in which the previous 11 weeks of training are put to the test. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Caleb Goodwin)