    Navy Exchanges assist Chief Petty Officer selectees with new uniforms [Image 7 of 8]

    Navy Exchanges assist Chief Petty Officer selectees with new uniforms

    SOUDA BAY, GREECE

    08.21.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    Navy Exchange Uniform Shops across the globe assisted over 5,800 Chief Petty Officer selectees get fitted for new uniforms prior to their pinning ceremonies. The Navy Exchange Service Command enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)

