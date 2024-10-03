Navy Exchanges assist Chief Petty Officer selectees with new uniforms

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Navy Exchange Uniform Shops across the globe assisted over 5,800 Chief Petty Officer selectees get fitted for new uniforms prior to their pinning ceremonies. The Navy Exchange Service Command enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)