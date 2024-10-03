Navy Exchange Uniform Shops across the globe assisted over 5,800 Chief Petty Officer selectees get fitted for new uniforms prior to their pinning ceremonies. The Navy Exchange Service Command enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 10:26
|Photo ID:
|8678132
|VIRIN:
|240827-N-QY289-1002
|Resolution:
|1176x1668
|Size:
|753.49 KB
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Exchanges assist Chief Petty Officer selectees with new uniforms [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.